Royal Bank of Canada Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $845.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.79. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.