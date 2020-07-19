Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $542,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,702.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,969,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.