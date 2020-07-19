Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.