RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RPT. Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of RPT opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RPT Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,797,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

