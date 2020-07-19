Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,570,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 996,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

