Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,103,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,479,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,227,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,165,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

