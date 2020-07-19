SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 385,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

