Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 59.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

