Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) versus Technical Communications (OTCMKTS:TCCO) Financial Survey

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technical Communications and Simlatus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications $7.02 million 1.08 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Simlatus $120,000.00 0.72 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Technical Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Technical Communications and Simlatus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technical Communications and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications -2.51% -8.24% -5.16% Simlatus -12,924.17% N/A -77,858.18%

Volatility and Risk

Technical Communications has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Technical Communications beats Simlatus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

