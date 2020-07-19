Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,342 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 7.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.