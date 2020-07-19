Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.50-$5.50 Per Share (EDTK)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (EDTK) is planning to raise $15 million in an IPO on Thursday, July 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $4.50-$5.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. generated $27 million in revenue and $9.3 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $62.3 million.

The Benchmark Company and Axiom Capital Management, acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Prime Number Capital was co-manager.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a provider of online education and technology services in China. While our education services cover a wide range of subjects, including vocational education, continuing education, basic education and higher education, we have been focusing on vocational education since our inception in 2013. We currently provide approximately 407 vocational training courses that cover a wide range of subjects such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair and construction. We also provide technology services including software development as well as comprehensive cloud services for private companies, academic institutions and government agencies in the PRC. “.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 44 employees. The company is located at Floor 4, Building 1, No. 311, Yanxin Road, Huishan District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, PRC and can be reached via phone at 86-0510-81805788 or on the web at http://www.kingwayup.com.

