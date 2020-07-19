Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

