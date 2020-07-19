Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

