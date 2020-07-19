State Street Corp Acquires 154,332 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.08% of Steven Madden worth $59,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

