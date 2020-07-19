State Street Corp Acquires 22,942 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $59,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Cfra cut their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

