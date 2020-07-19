State Street Corp Acquires 2,997,074 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of WPX Energy worth $55,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.60.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

