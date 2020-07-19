State Street Corp Acquires 31,769 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.60% of J & J Snack Foods worth $59,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $127.68 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

