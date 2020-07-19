State Street Corp Acquires 99,578 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $60,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $190,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

ABCB stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

