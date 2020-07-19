State Street Corp Boosts Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $61,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.