State Street Corp Buys 17,998 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Berry Global Group worth $58,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,808 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after purchasing an additional 953,420 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after buying an additional 479,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

