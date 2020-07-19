State Street Corp Buys 669,832 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.13% of Delek US worth $59,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

