State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.49% of Compass Minerals International worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.