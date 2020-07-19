State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $56,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.