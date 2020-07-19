State Street Corp Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Bruker worth $56,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bruker by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 716,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $77,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 543,159 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.04 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

