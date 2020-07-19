State Street Corp Grows Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State Street Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.83% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $59,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,861,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 614,739 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

