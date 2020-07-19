State Street Corp Has $55.81 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.40% of Thor Industries worth $55,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thor Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Thor Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $110.04 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.