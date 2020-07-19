State Street Corp Has $56.24 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Novanta worth $56,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,871 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $103.91 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

