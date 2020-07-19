State Street Corp Has $56.30 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.95% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $56,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 205,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

