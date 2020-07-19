State Street Corp Has $56.90 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.01% of RBC Bearings worth $56,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

