State Street Corp Has $59.10 Million Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,098 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $59,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,889,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

ABEV opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.47.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.