State Street Corp Has $59.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Eagle Materials worth $59,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

NYSE:EXP opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

