State Street Corp Has $59.86 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 381,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.99% of Investors Bancorp worth $59,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 550,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

