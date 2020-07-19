State Street Corp Has $60.15 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 75,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Itron worth $60,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $32,834.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.