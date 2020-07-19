State Street Corp Has $60.65 Million Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487,322 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Tripadvisor worth $60,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

