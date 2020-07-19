State Street Corp Purchases 17,760 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.82% of Silgan worth $58,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Silgan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

