State Street Corp Purchases 431,243 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $59,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

