State Street Corp Purchases 56,822 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.05% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $59,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

