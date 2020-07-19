State Street Corp Purchases 80,541 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.66% of Genworth Financial worth $61,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

