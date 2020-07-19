State Street Corp Raises Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.67% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $59,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.35 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Northland Securities began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

