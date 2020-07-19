State Street Corp Raises Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $61,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

