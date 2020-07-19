State Street Corp Raises Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $56,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.