State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

State Street Corp increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $59,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,724,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,027,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,354,000 after purchasing an additional 276,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

