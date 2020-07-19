State Street Corp Sells 33,077 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.42% of TreeHouse Foods worth $60,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after purchasing an additional 283,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $43.10 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

