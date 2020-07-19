SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 82.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.