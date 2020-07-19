Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,825,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 52.6% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after acquiring an additional 284,869 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

