Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Syneos Health by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $720,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.