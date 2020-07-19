Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

