Telemus Capital LLC Buys 337 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNE shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

