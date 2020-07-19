Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,497 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,016,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $496,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

