Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 32,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

